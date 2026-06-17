Air Liquide Secures Largest Spanish Contract in Company History
The industrial and medical gas specialist has been selected by the Valencia region of Spain to provide home care for more than 90,000 patients suffering from respiratory diseases.
Published on 06/17/2026 at 03:30 am EDT
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Under the terms of the contract, Air Liquide will manage care for individuals with respiratory pathologies, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and sleep apnea. The company will offer personalized support plans featuring specific monitoring for highly dependent patients.
In its proposal, the French company introduced continuous remote monitoring from the onset of care for 100% of patients. By integrating AI-based predictive algorithms, the system helps identify sleep apnea patients at high risk of non-adherence within the first week. This technology enables the delivery of support plans with enhanced human intervention for the patients who need it most.