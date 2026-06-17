Air Liquide Secures Largest Spanish Contract in Company History

The industrial and medical gas specialist has been selected by the Valencia region of Spain to provide home care for more than 90,000 patients suffering from respiratory diseases.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/17/2026 at 03:30 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This historic contract, the largest ever signed by Air Liquide in Spain, spans a four-year term and covers 11 health departments. According to the company's press release, the agreement serves as a recognition of Air Liquide's operational excellence.



Under the terms of the contract, Air Liquide will manage care for individuals with respiratory pathologies, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and sleep apnea. The company will offer personalized support plans featuring specific monitoring for highly dependent patients.



In its proposal, the French company introduced continuous remote monitoring from the onset of care for 100% of patients. By integrating AI-based predictive algorithms, the system helps identify sleep apnea patients at high risk of non-adherence within the first week. This technology enables the delivery of support plans with enhanced human intervention for the patients who need it most.