Air Liquide Sells 100% of VitalAire Schweiz to SOL Group

Jacques Meaudre Published on 01/20/2026 at 06:18 am EST

SOL Group has completed the acquisition of 100% of VitalAire Schweiz from Air Liquide, a home respiratory care provider in Switzerland.



With this new acquisition in the home care market, where it already operates through Sitex, Sitex Mad, Spitex Perspecta, Spitex Aloha, and CSAIR, SOL Group is strengthening its position in Switzerland.



Airsol, a wholly owned subsidiary of SOL, acquired 100% of the share capital of VitalAire Schweiz from Air Liquide.



The acquisition was carried out at market price, in line with similar transactions, the group specified. No further financial details of the deal have been disclosed.



VitalAire is present throughout Switzerland and focuses on the treatment and care of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, mechanical ventilation, and home oxygen therapy.



Aldo Fumagalli Romario, Chairman and CEO of SOL Group, stated: "This operation will allow us to complement our existing activities in the field of intensive home care with home respiratory care, the traditional area of expertise of Vivisol."