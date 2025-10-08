Air Liquide has signed new agreements to supply hydrogen to two of the largest refiners in the US, making an investment of nearly $50m.



Air Liquide has signed new long-term hydrogen supply contracts that will significantly strengthen its presence in Texas.



To meet this increased demand, Air Liquide will invest in optimizing its existing hydrogen infrastructure.



Matthieu Giard, member of the Group Executive Committee, overseeing operations in the Americas, said that this investment on the US Gulf Coast, which is part of new long-term hydrogen agreements with key market leaders, underscores Air Liquide's commitment to supporting the evolution of the industrial landscape and strengthening the group's leadership.