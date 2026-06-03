Air Liquide to invest 200 million euros in South Korea
The industrial and medical gases specialist has signed a major long-term contract with SK hynix, a global leader in memory chips. Air Liquide will provide its solutions to the Korean firm's large-scale industrial project, dedicated to the advanced packaging of HBM memory, a cornerstone of the global AI revolution.
To achieve this, the French group will build and operate a state-of-the-art nitrogen production unit to supply SK hynix's new packaging and testing facility. Commissioning is scheduled for late 2027. Air Liquide will supply high-purity gases and high-purity compressed air to its partner's plant.
The press release states that 'this contract underscores the immediate value creation generated by the integration of DIG Airgas, South Korea's leading industrial gas supplier, into Air Liquide. By combining the Group's world-class proprietary technologies in ultra-high purity carrier gases with DIG Airgas's strong local footprint and well-established customer relationships, Air Liquide has significantly accelerated its growth trajectory and potential in the region. Thanks to this strategic synergy, the Group is ideally positioned to be at the forefront of the rapid evolution of AI-driven semiconductor manufacturing'.
L'Air Liquide is one of the world leaders in industrial and medical gas production. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- industrial and medical gases production (96.8%): oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, synthesized gases. The group also supplies control equipment and services for fluid systems, gas and liquid chemical management, home care and hospital hygiene services, and operating room equipment. Net sales break down by market as follows: industries (73.8%), healthcare (16.8%) and electronics (9.4%);
- other (3.2%): engineering activities related to gas production plant construction and high-tech product manufacturing.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (12.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (29.3%), the United States (33.4%), Americas (5.7%) and Asia/Pacific (19.5%).
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