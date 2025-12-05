Air Liquide has announced an investment of approximately EUR25 million to modernize its air separation unit (ASU) in Yulin, located in China's Shaanxi province.

This modernization will immediately reduce CO 2 emissions from the facility while also increasing its oxygen production capacity.

The group has already electrified two facilities in Tianjin, aligning with China's targets to reach peak emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

By upgrading the existing steam-based system of the ASU to a more efficient electric system, Air Liquide will immediately cut CO 2 emissions by 224,000 tons per year.

Thanks to the progressive use of low-carbon energy sources from the plant's startup, the total annual reduction in CO 2 emissions will reach 550,000 tons.

Additionally, upon completion of this investment, the ASU's production capacity will increase by 10%.

Ronnie Chalmers, member of Air Liquide Group's Executive Committee overseeing operations in Asia-Pacific, stated: "We are grateful for the renewed trust of Yanchang Petroleum Group, a valued partner for nearly two decades. This investment highlights Air Liquide's commitment to growth and reducing its carbon emissions, while supporting our clients' transition to decarbonization with tailored solutions."