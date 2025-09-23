On Tuesday Air Liquide announced that it has won a contract in Spain to provide home care for patients suffering from respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and sleep apnea.



The French industrial gas specialist said it had been chosen by the Community of Madrid to provide healthcare services to about 70,000 patients, using technologies such as predictive algorithms, remote monitoring, and artificial intelligence (AI).



Its diversified approach will be based on in-person visits, video consultations, and educational and psychological support to ensure continuous care and facilitate early detection of decline and real-time treatment adjustments.



The group says it wants to meet the needs of patients suffering from chronic conditions as soon as they leave the hospital, enabling them to maintain their independence and quality of life.



In Spain, autonomous regional governments are responsible for organizing healthcare in their respective regions, and therefore also for defining healthcare needs and outsourcing these services.



Air Liquide states that the signing of this five-year contract, the value of which has not been disclosed, but which is described as "significant," followed a public tender process.