Air Products beats expectations in its third quarter

Air Products posted adjusted EPS up 12% to $3.47 for its third quarter 2025-2026, topping the upper end of its own guidance range, as well as the $3.34 average expected by analysts.

The industrial gases supplier delivered adjusted operating profit up 9% to $810m, with margin improving by 1.1 points to 25.6%, on revenue up 5% to $3.2bn.



Air Products attributed the increase in its adjusted operating profit to higher on-site volumes, favorable currency effects and price increases, positives partly offset by higher costs.



Air Products raised its adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2026 to a range of $13.39 to $13.49 (compared with prior guidance of $13.00 to $13.25), implying an estimate of $3.55 to $3.65 for the fourth quarter of 2026.



The group said it remains 'cautious in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty', but expects to 'see the benefits of new asset contributions, pricing actions and progress on productivity initiatives'.