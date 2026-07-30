The industrial gases supplier delivered adjusted operating profit up 9% to $810m, with margin improving by 1.1 points to 25.6%, on revenue up 5% to $3.2bn.
Air Products attributed the increase in its adjusted operating profit to higher on-site volumes, favorable currency effects and price increases, positives partly offset by higher costs.
Air Products raised its adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2026 to a range of $13.39 to $13.49 (compared with prior guidance of $13.00 to $13.25), implying an estimate of $3.55 to $3.65 for the fourth quarter of 2026.
The group said it remains 'cautious in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty', but expects to 'see the benefits of new asset contributions, pricing actions and progress on productivity initiatives'.
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of gases. The activity is organized around 4 families of products:
- bulk gases: industrial gases (oxygen, nitrogen and argon), hydrogen and helium, medical and specialty gases delivered by tankers or tube trailers, in cylinders or through small on-site gas generation plants for metal, glass, chemical processing, food processing, healthcare, steel, petroleum and natural gas industries;
- tonnage gases: industrial gases (hydrogen, carbon monoxide, nitrogen and oxygen) supplied via large on-site facilities or pipeline systems, principally for customers in the petrochemical, chemical, and metallurgical industries;
- performance chemicals;
- cryogenic and gas processing equipment: for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and helium distribution.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (42.6%), Asia (27.2%), Europe (24.8%), Middle East and India (1.1%) and other (4.3%).
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