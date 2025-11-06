Air Products has reported adjusted EPS that is down 5% to $3.39 for Q4 2024-25, pretty much in line with expectations, while its adjusted operating profit fell 4% to $812m.



At $3.2bn, the industrial gas supplier's sales slipped 1%, with the 5% decline in volumes partially offset by a 3% higher energy cost pass-through and a favorable currency effect of 1%.



However, the decline in volumes was partially offset by lower costs, which "primarily reflect improved productivity, partially offset by fixed cost inflation and higher maintenance expenses".



With adjusted FY EPS of $12.03, exceeding the midpoint of its guidance, Air Products anticipates EPS of $12.85 to $13.15 for FY 2025-26 (including $2.95 to $3.10 for Q1).