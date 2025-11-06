Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of gases. The activity is organized around 4 families of products:
- bulk gases: industrial gases (oxygen, nitrogen and argon), hydrogen and helium, medical and specialty gases delivered by tankers or tube trailers, in cylinders or through small on-site gas generation plants for metal, glass, chemical processing, food processing, healthcare, steel, petroleum and natural gas industries;
- tonnage gases: industrial gases (hydrogen, carbon monoxide, nitrogen and oxygen) supplied via large on-site facilities or pipeline systems, principally for customers in the petrochemical, chemical, and metallurgical industries;
- performance chemicals;
- cryogenic and gas processing equipment: for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and helium distribution.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (41.6%), Asia (26.6%), Europe (23.3%), Middle East and India (1.1%) and other (7.4%).
