Air Water, Inc. proved a resilient growth trajectory through strategic focus on core sectors, complemented by gains in digital and semiconductor-related businesses. Through its Medium-Term Plan, Air Water is prioritizing profitability and capital efficiency, supported by disciplined resource allocation and transformation initiatives.

Air Water was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. It manufactures and provides industrial gases, chemicals, energy, medical products, food, daily life and ecological solutions for diverse industries. The company has five reportable segments: Digital & Industry, Agriculture & Foods, Health & Safety, Energy Solutions and Other Businesses.

Transforming for profitability

Air Water advanced to the second phase of the Medium-Term Management Plan for FY 25-27, shifting focus from scale expansion to profitability. The goal is to efficiently allocate resources and achieve an operating margin of 8.5%, ROE of 11% and a ROIC of 7% by FY 27, aiming for a 1 trillion Japanese Yen market capitalization by 2030. In addition, the plan entails channeling funds generated from mature "cash-cow" businesses to high-growth opportunities, complemented by total investments of JPY 320bn and targeted shareholder returns of JPY 80bn.

Sustained growth trend

Air Water posted decent results over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 6.6%, reaching JPY 1.1tn in FY 24, driven by positive performance across core segments and strategic M&As. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 3.4% to JPY 116bn. However, its margin contracted 103bp to 10.8%.



Over FY 21-24, FCF grew from JPY 16.0bn to JPY 19.1bn, supported by a rise in cash inflow from operations from JPY 71.6bn to JPY 93.2bn. This led to rise cash and cash equivalent from JPY 59.6bn to JYP 70.6bn.



Air Water achieved record high revenue and operating profit in Q1 25, driven by growth across digital and semiconductor-related businesses, supported by advanced semiconductor projects. Operating margin grew by 90bp, propelled by efficient price management.

In comparison, Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, a local peer, achieved a higher revenue CAGR of 11%, reaching JPY 1.3tn over FY 21-24. EBITDA grew at a CAGR of 16% to JPY 300bn, with margin expansion from 20% to 22.9%.

Peer valuation gap

Over the past year, Air Water's stock rose by 16.9%. In comparison, Nippon Sanso delivered similar returns of exactly 16%. The company paid an annual dividend of JPY 75 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 4%.

Air Water is currently trading at P/E of 9.2x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of JPY 234.7, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 10.2x and Nippon Sanso (17.2x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA of 6.5x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBITDA of JPY 134.2bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 7.0x and that of Nippon Sanso, which is trading at 8.8x.

The stock is monitored by six analysts, of whom have 'Buy' ratings and two have 'Hold' ratings for a target price of JPY 2,913.3, reflecting 35.1% upside potential over the current market price.



The consensus expects an EBITDA CAGR of 7.1%, reaching JPY 153bn with margin expansion of 77bp to 12.3% and a net profit CAGR of 8.8%, reaching JPY 63.2bn over FY 24-27. Likewise, for Nippon Sanso, the analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 7.4% and a net profit CAGR of 11.1%.



Overall, Air Water's historical resilience and disciplined pivot toward profitability positions the company for sustainable value creation. In addition, a strategic focus on high-growth sectors and operational efficiency improvements supports better investor returns ahead. However, it faces risks from economic uncertainty, raw-material price fluctuations, stricter environmental regulations, rising operational costs, and ESG compliance.