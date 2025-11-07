Airbnb reported better Q3 results, supported by strong momentum in its international markets, particularly in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Revenue reached $4.10bn, up 9.7% y-o-y, while EPS rose to $2.21, compared with $2.13 a year earlier. Gross booking volume grew 14% to $22.9bn. This performance is thanks to a strategy of local adaptation, including new payment methods and region-specific marketing campaigns. Following the release, Airbnb's stock rose nearly 5% in after-hours trading on Wall Street.

Emerging markets grew twice as fast as traditional markets such as the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and France. In Latin America, the increase in bookings was particularly marked thanks to the introduction of interest-free payments in Brazil. In Asia, domestic bookings jumped 27% in Japan, while the number of new users jumped by 50% in India. In North America, overnight stays booked rose moderately, supported by the introduction of a deferred payment option in the US.

Despite these solid results, the US economic environment is prompting Airbnb to be cautious, as consumers are more sensitive to inflation and economic uncertainty. For Q4, the company expects revenue of between $2.66bn and $2.72bn, slightly above analysts' expectations. Airbnb is thus continuing its strategy of geographic expansion and local adaptation, relying on market diversification to maintain its growth trajectory.