Airbnb reported a 16% increase in net income to $642m for Q2 2025, as well as adjusted EBITDA that is up 17% to $1bn, representing a margin of 34%, and free cash flow of $1bn.



The group's revenue increased by 13% to $3.1bn, growth primarily driven by a solid increase in nights stayed, a slight increase in the average daily rate and a calendar effect related to Easter.



For Q3, the short-term accommodation rental platform anticipates a year-on-year decline in adjusted EBITDA margin due to investments, with revenues growing by 8%-10% to between $4.02bn and $4.10bn.



We expect a more challenging y-o-y comparison towards the end of the quarter, a trend that will continue into Q4, putting pressure on growth rates later in the year, it warned.