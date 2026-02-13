Airbnb posted a 4% rise in its shares in after-hours trading on Thursday, lifted by broadly positive financial results and a favorable outlook. Q4 revenue reached $2.78bn, topping the $2.72bn expected by analysts, despite EPS slipping to $0.56 from the $0.66 anticipated. Net income came in at $341m, down from $461m a year earlier, a decline linked to strategic investments and one-off charges.



For the current quarter, the group forecasts revenue of between $2.59bn and $2.63bn, above the consensus of $2.53bn. Airbnb is targeting FY growth of "at least low double digits", while the market had been looking for the minimal double-digit increase of 10.2%. The platform ended the year on what it described as solid momentum, with 121.9 million nights and experiences booked in Q4, up 10% y-o-y and above expectations.



Gross booking value rose 16% to $20.4bn, again above the consensus. Adjusted EBITDA totalled $786m. Airbnb continues to strengthen its technology organisation, as reflected in the recent appointment of Ahmad Al-Dahle, a former Meta executive, as chief technology officer. These factors bolster the group's strategy, which remains focused on its core business while investing in new growth drivers.