Airbnb posted a 4% rise in its shares in after-hours trading on Thursday, lifted by broadly positive financial results and a favorable outlook. Q4 revenue reached $2.78bn, topping the $2.72bn expected by analysts, despite EPS slipping to $0.56 from the $0.66 anticipated. Net income came in at $341m, down from $461m a year earlier, a decline linked to strategic investments and one-off charges.
For the current quarter, the group forecasts revenue of between $2.59bn and $2.63bn, above the consensus of $2.53bn. Airbnb is targeting FY growth of "at least low double digits", while the market had been looking for the minimal double-digit increase of 10.2%. The platform ended the year on what it described as solid momentum, with 121.9 million nights and experiences booked in Q4, up 10% y-o-y and above expectations.
Gross booking value rose 16% to $20.4bn, again above the consensus. Adjusted EBITDA totalled $786m. Airbnb continues to strengthen its technology organisation, as reflected in the recent appointment of Ahmad Al-Dahle, a former Meta executive, as chief technology officer. These factors bolster the group's strategy, which remains focused on its core business while investing in new growth drivers.
Airbnb, Inc. specializes in the holding and operation of an online platform dedicated to short period housing rental. Through the platform, individuals and accommodation operators can offer houses, apartments, guest rooms, villas, etc. for rent and thus find tenants.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (50.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (34.8%), Latin America (7.7%) and Asia/Pacific (7.4%).
Investor
Global
Quality
ESG MSCI
