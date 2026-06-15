Airbus has inaugurated a second modernized final assembly line for the A320 family at its Jean-Luc Lagardère site in Toulouse. The official opening ceremony was attended by Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot, alongside Airbus executives and several hundred employees.
"This facility provides the flexibility and capacity required to meet strong market demand, particularly for the A321neo, and to support our production ramp-up toward a target of 75 A320 family aircraft per month," said Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus.
Following recent expansions in Mobile, Alabama, and Tianjin, China, the opening of this second Toulouse line advances the aerospace manufacturer's strategy to have ten final assembly lines operational worldwide by 2026 for the entire A320 family.
Located alongside the first line inaugurated in July 2023 within the former A380 building, known as Jean-Luc Lagardère, this installation optimizes existing industrial infrastructure. It integrates digital controls, automated logistics, and robotics to improve production flow and workstation ergonomics.
While the first line already employs approximately 700 people, this second line will gradually ramp up to full capacity, eventually bringing the total workforce across both lines at the Jean-Luc Lagardère site to nearly 1,500 people.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (70.1%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (18.2%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.8%), Asia-Pacific (28.0%), North America (17.7%), Middle East (9.0%), Latin America (2.7%), and Other (1.8%).
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