Airbus and Alta Ares Partner to Strengthen European Counter-Drone Defense

The aerospace giant and the counter-drone specialist aim to accelerate the deployment of integrated solutions in response to evolving aerial threats.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/11/2026 at 05:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Alta Ares to develop and integrate European counter-drone solutions into air defense systems.



The partnership combines Airbus Defence and Space's expertise in systems and software integration with Alta Ares' artificial intelligence and tactical air defense technologies, whose counter-drone systems have been deployed in Ukraine since 2024.



Specifically, Airbus will integrate Alta Ares' capabilities into its Fortion IBMS (Integrated Battle Management Software) command and control platform, as well as its Fortion SAMOC suite dedicated to surface-to-air missile operations.



The two groups will also continue the development of the Black Bird, a 30 km medium-range interceptor designed for high-speed targets such as cruise missiles, and the X-Lock, a 15 km short-range system designed to counter drones.



According to Airbus, this integration is intended to help build a European air defense ecosystem capable of responding to a wide range of threats.



Shortly after 11:00 a.m., Airbus shares were up 0.5% in Paris.