This strategic contract for French sovereignty provides for the operational deployment of six units starting in 2028.
The Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) has officially announced the acquisition of six VSR700 unmanned aerial drone systems, with delivery expected in 2028. Derived from the civil Cabri G2 helicopter, this multi-mission platform will be configured for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) roles.
It will feature advanced equipment, including a surveillance radar, an optronic system, and an Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver. Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, emphasized the establishment of a "new industrial organization specifically designed for serial production" to meet the needs of the drone market.
Naval Group will ensure integration with ship combat systems via its Steeris solution. This dual-use drone, capable of operating alongside manned helicopters, aims to extend the fleet's intelligence-gathering capabilities while offering export potential.
At mid-session, Airbus shares were up 1% on the Paris stock exchange, bringing its gains to more than 9% since the start of the year.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.