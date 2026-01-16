Airbus and Naval Group to Produce Six Aerial Drones for the French Navy

The Ministry of the Armed Forces takes a major industrial step forward with Airbus Helicopters and Naval Group by launching the serial production of the Navy's Aerial Drone System (SDAM).

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/16/2026 at 06:16 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This strategic contract for French sovereignty provides for the operational deployment of six units starting in 2028.



The Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) has officially announced the acquisition of six VSR700 unmanned aerial drone systems, with delivery expected in 2028. Derived from the civil Cabri G2 helicopter, this multi-mission platform will be configured for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) roles.



It will feature advanced equipment, including a surveillance radar, an optronic system, and an Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver. Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, emphasized the establishment of a "new industrial organization specifically designed for serial production" to meet the needs of the drone market.



Naval Group will ensure integration with ship combat systems via its Steeris solution. This dual-use drone, capable of operating alongside manned helicopters, aims to extend the fleet's intelligence-gathering capabilities while offering export potential.



At mid-session, Airbus shares were up 1% on the Paris stock exchange, bringing its gains to more than 9% since the start of the year.