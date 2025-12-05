Published on 12/05/2025 at 08:30 am EST

Saab and Airbus are considering a joint effort to develop unmanned combat aircraft technology to support current fighter jets such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and the Gripen E, Reuters reported after speaking with executives from both companies.

The two manufacturers are particularly interested in collaborative combat aircraft, known as "loyal wingmen." This rapprochement comes as the European FCAS (Future Combat Air System) project appears weakened by delays and ongoing disagreements, having already consumed around EUR100 billion over eight years.

Guillaume Faury, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus, confirmed "good prospects" for cooperation on drones with his Swedish counterpart.

Saab, while also exploring other options, reiterated its commitment to maintaining its manufacturing capability in the fighter jet segment.

Airbus shares gained nearly 1% in Paris following a period of volatile trading. The aircraft manufacturer remains down 2.5% for the week, pressured by software issues and industrial quality concerns.

Meanwhile, Saab shares jumped more than 3.3% in Stockholm.