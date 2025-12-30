Airbus, acting as national coordinator, is partnering with Turkish Aerospace to supply 30 HÜRJET training aircraft (manufactured by Turkish Aerospace) to the Spanish Air and Space Force. The program calls for an initial delivery as early as 2028, followed by an industrial conversion phase to integrate Spanish sovereign technologies between 2031 and 2035.
This strategic contract includes the establishment of an aircraft conversion center on Iberian soil and the complete modernization of the Talavera la Real fighter pilot school through the deployment of a Ground-Based Training System (GBTS) featuring mission and virtual reality simulators.
According to Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Air Power at Airbus Defence and Space, this project "will boost national industry participation and return on investment, ensuring Spanish sovereignty throughout the process." The agreement also covers maintenance and operational services to guarantee maximum availability of the new fleet.
Airbus shares are currently up 0.3% in Paris in a market rising by 0.1%, and have posted a gain of around 27% since the start of the year.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.