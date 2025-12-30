Airbus and Turkish Aerospace Join Forces to Modernize Spanish Pilot Training

The Spanish Ministry of Defense has selected Airbus to lead the comprehensive renewal of its combat pilot training program, which will involve acquiring a new fleet of aircraft and simulators.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 12/30/2025 at 04:32 am EST - Modified on 12/30/2025 at 04:43 am EST

Airbus, acting as national coordinator, is partnering with Turkish Aerospace to supply 30 HÜRJET training aircraft (manufactured by Turkish Aerospace) to the Spanish Air and Space Force. The program calls for an initial delivery as early as 2028, followed by an industrial conversion phase to integrate Spanish sovereign technologies between 2031 and 2035.



This strategic contract includes the establishment of an aircraft conversion center on Iberian soil and the complete modernization of the Talavera la Real fighter pilot school through the deployment of a Ground-Based Training System (GBTS) featuring mission and virtual reality simulators.



According to Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Air Power at Airbus Defence and Space, this project "will boost national industry participation and return on investment, ensuring Spanish sovereignty throughout the process." The agreement also covers maintenance and operational services to guarantee maximum availability of the new fleet.



Airbus shares are currently up 0.3% in Paris in a market rising by 0.1%, and have posted a gain of around 27% since the start of the year.



