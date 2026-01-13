Airbus Appoints Matthieu Louvot as CEO of Airbus Helicopters

Airbus has appointed Matthieu Louvot as Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Helicopters, effective April 1, 2026. He will report to Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury and will be a member of the company's Executive Committee.

01/13/2026

Matthieu Louvot, currently Executive Vice President in charge of Strategy at Airbus, will succeed Bruno Even.



Matthieu Louvot began his career in the French administration, notably as Industry Advisor to the Presidency of the Republic. He joined Airbus Helicopters in 2010, where he has held several management positions, including Executive Vice President of Support and Customer Services and Executive Vice President of Programs.



"Our teams at Helicopters will benefit from Matthieu's leadership, whose extensive experience in the helicopter industry and deep understanding of the Division's operational and strategic priorities will ensure a smooth transition," said Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus.