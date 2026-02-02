Airbus Bets on Sustainable Fuels to Support Aviation Growth in Asia-Pacific

In a region poised to become the world's largest air transport market, the European aircraft manufacturer is multiplying partnerships and investments to accelerate the deployment of sustainable aviation fuels, while supporting a balanced energy transition.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 02/02/2026 at 05:42 am EST

Airbus has announced it is strengthening its commitment to support the decarbonization of air transport in Asia-Pacific, a region set to become the world's largest market with passenger traffic expected to double by 2043. The group notes that this region, home to 60% of the world's population, is both highly dependent on aviation for connectivity and particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change.



The manufacturer highlights the central role of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), with the region potentially accounting for 40% of global production by 2050, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).



Several governments have already set targets or mandates, including Singapore with a dedicated tax starting in 2026, Japan with a 10% target by 2030, as well as South Korea, Thailand, Australia, and Indonesia.



Within this framework, Airbus is multiplying industrial and institutional partnerships, ranging from agreements with producers and suppliers of raw materials to collaborations with airlines.



The group notably highlights its investments of 200 million USD alongside Qantas since 2022 and up to 70 million USD with Cathay Group announced in October 2025.



Airbus also states it supports initiatives around hydrogen and advocates for an energy transition that includes social, environmental, and energy sovereignty benefits for territories in the region.