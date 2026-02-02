Airbus Bets on Sustainable Fuels to Support Aviation Growth in Asia-Pacific
In a region poised to become the world's largest air transport market, the European aircraft manufacturer is multiplying partnerships and investments to accelerate the deployment of sustainable aviation fuels, while supporting a balanced energy transition.
Airbus has announced it is strengthening its commitment to support the decarbonization of air transport in Asia-Pacific, a region set to become the world's largest market with passenger traffic expected to double by 2043. The group notes that this region, home to 60% of the world's population, is both highly dependent on aviation for connectivity and particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
The manufacturer highlights the central role of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), with the region potentially accounting for 40% of global production by 2050, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Several governments have already set targets or mandates, including Singapore with a dedicated tax starting in 2026, Japan with a 10% target by 2030, as well as South Korea, Thailand, Australia, and Indonesia.
Within this framework, Airbus is multiplying industrial and institutional partnerships, ranging from agreements with producers and suppliers of raw materials to collaborations with airlines.
The group notably highlights its investments of 200 million USD alongside Qantas since 2022 and up to 70 million USD with Cathay Group announced in October 2025.
Airbus also states it supports initiatives around hydrogen and advocates for an energy transition that includes social, environmental, and energy sovereignty benefits for territories in the region.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.