Airbus & Boeing: When Two Giants Share the Skies

The 10th Singapore Airshow will open its doors to the public on February 3. While this event has historically accounted for only 5% of global orders, it serves as a barometer for the Asian region, which is expected to absorb 45% of the world's aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years. As proof of the region's growing passion for aviation, a thousand exhibitors have gathered in the city-state.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 02/02/2026 at 10:48 am EST

The Covid era is now truly behind us. With air traffic growth forecast at 7% this year (that is, 18% above 2019 levels), Asian skies have clearly become a new hunting ground of choice for airlines.





Asia, the New Playground for Airlines



Last week, Boeing unveiled its projections for the Asian region: according to the planemaker, airlines will need 3,290 new aircraft, nearly 90% of which will be single-aisle planes intended for domestic and regional routes.



According to the manufacturer's calculations, regional traffic will grow at an average annual rate of 5% through 2044, far outpacing the global average of 3.1%. The reason for this dynamism? A rapidly expanding middle class, expected to double over the next two decades... "This expansion will require $195 billion in investments in aeronautical services and the recruitment of 141,000 professionals, including 45,000 pilots," Boeing estimates.





Two Giants Share the Skies



The duopoly formed by Airbus and Boeing is facing record global demand, which is now saturating production capacity until the start of the next decade. Analysts at Jefferies have crunched the numbers: the global order backlog stands at 15,474 aircraft, a critical mass that sees Airbus securing 57% market share, compared to Boeing's 43%.



These global orders now represent 49% of the installed fleet worldwide, while delivery slots are already largely sold out well into the 2030s.



In the Asia-Pacific region, Jefferies reports that the order book amounts to 56% of the fleet currently in service, with a marked dominance of single-aisle aircraft, which account for 84% of future deliveries, compared to 16% for widebodies.



While China still boasts the largest fleet in service with 46% of the region's aircraft, Jefferies observes that India is close behind, accounting for 34% of the region's total orders. Airlines such as Air India and IndiGo have order books representing 267% and 227% of their current fleets, respectively. Gandhi's homeland is benefiting in particular from the boom in tourism, which could represent around 12% of regional economic activity over the next decade, further consolidating the need for new aircraft.





Jefferies Analysts' Analysis and Recommendations



In this context, Jefferies maintains its "hold" rating on Airbus, with a price target of 215 EUR. While the stock is supported by undeniable commercial dominance, it faces operational risks linked to ramp-up constraints in production and the potential for airline bankruptcies, the analysts explain.



Conversely, Jefferies favors a "buy" rating on Boeing, with an ambitious price target of 290 USD. This recommendation is based on the potential for free cash flow (FCF) generation by 2028. However, the analysts note that this optimism remains conditional on cost control in development programs, the absence of new cancellations of civil orders, and stability in military systems.