Airbus announces a major breakthrough in the Eurodrone program, developed with Dassault Aviation and Leonardo, designed to close the European gap in medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial systems. Four founding countries—Germany, France, Spain, and Italy—have ordered 20 systems, each comprising three drones and two ground stations.



The project completed its preliminary design review in 2024 and is aiming for a contractual critical design review (CDR) by the end of the year, paving the way for production, testing, and the first flight before the end of the decade.



Gilles Armstrong, program manager at Airbus, emphasizes that the Eurodrone is "more than an aircraft, it is a symbol of European strategic autonomy." Designed with an entirely European supply chain and exempt from US ITAR rules, it stands out for its endurance, payload capacity, and integration into civil airspace.



Spain and Germany have confirmed their support, while India and Japan have joined the program as observers, paving the way for broader international cooperation.