Airbus notified the Competition Authority of its plan to acquire exclusive control of certain assets of the Spirit AeroSystems group.



This transaction is part of the structural commitments made by Boeing to the European Commission to address the risks of harm to competition resulting from Boeing's acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems.



Following its competition analysis, the Authority ruled out any risk of harm to competition through horizontal effects on the markets for the supply of aircraft parts.



Given the absence of harm to competition and the commitments made by Boeing to the European Commission, the Authority approved the transaction unconditionally.