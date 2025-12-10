The French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA) has signed a framework agreement with Airbus Defence and Space, valued at up to EUR50 million.

This contract focuses on integrating artificial intelligence components into the weapon, information, communication, and cybersecurity systems used by the French armed forces.

The initial phase of the agreement will involve enhancing the capabilities of Spationav, France's maritime surveillance system, by incorporating AI elements that will enable the automated fusion of surveillance data from satellite systems and Spationav itself.

According to the group, many other potential applications are being explored or will be explored in the future, particularly in the fields of intelligence, cybersecurity, and connectivity.