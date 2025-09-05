Airbus announced on Friday morning that it had delivered 61 aircraft in August, a performance that has led the market to question the aircraft manufacturer's ability to meet its annual targets.



In the first 8 months of the year, the aerospace group reported 434 deliveries, which means it will have to sell 386 aircraft between now and the end of 2025 in order to reach its target of 820 aircraft delivered this year.



This corresponds to a rate of around 96 deliveries per month over the last four months of the year, compared with a monthly average of 54 aircraft since the beginning of the year.



In the short term, we see risks, particularly regarding the delivery forecast for 2025, but we believe that the medium- and long-term opportunities outweigh these uncertainties, UBS analysts tempered in a note released yesterday.



The main downside risk is that the forecasts for 2025 may not be met or may be revised downward if engine manufacturers do not deliver their engines on time, the broker acknowledged.



However, we also see potential upside surprises in terms of deliveries for fiscal year 2026, UBS adds, noting that Airbus recently adjusted its strategy to strengthen its supply chain, which is already translating into increased production rates, suggesting a rapid improvement on the supply side.



On the Paris Stock Exchange, investors seemed to be putting August's disappointing figures into perspective, with the stock limiting its decline to 0.1% in early trading on Friday. The stock has thus posted a gain of around 12% over the past three months.