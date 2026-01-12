Airbus Delivered 793 Aircraft to 91 Customers Worldwide in 2025

Airbus announced the delivery of 793 commercial aircraft to 91 customers worldwide in 2025. The group recorded 1,000 new gross orders in its Commercial Aircraft division.

The group delivered 607 aircraft from the A320 Family, 93 from the A220 Family, 57 from the A350 Family, and 36 from the A330 Family.

The order backlog at the end of December 2025 reached a new year-end record with 8 754 aircraft.



The year was marked by several major deliveries and welcomed new operators for the A220, A321XLR, A330neo, and A350-1000 across all regions.



Airbus also secured renewed orders and won over new key customers, both for single-aisle and widebody aircraft.



The widebody order backlog reached a record level of 1 124 aircraft at the end of the year.