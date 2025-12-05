Airbus announced on Friday that it delivered 72 aircraft in November, a figure nearly 10% lower than the same month in 2024. This statement comes just two days after the company revised its delivery target for 2025 downward.

Over the first 11 months of the year, the European aircraft manufacturer reported delivering 657 planes to 87 customers. This tally means Airbus will need to deliver 133 units in December to reach its reduced annual target of 790 deliveries, down from the previous goal of 820.

"Given the 64 aircraft remaining in stock and the 35 to 40 'gliders' (assembled aircraft still lacking engines) already produced this year, this target seems achievable unless the group faces new difficulties regarding engine deliveries or inspections on fuselage panels," Jefferies analysts commented in a reaction note Friday morning.

Airbus also reported receiving 75 gross orders in November.

Following these announcements, Airbus shares rose nearly 1% on Friday morning on the Paris stock exchange, though the stock was heading for weekly losses of around 5.8% after a challenging week marked by the revelation of software issues on its A320s and quality concerns with a batch of fuselage panels.