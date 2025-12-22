Configured in three classes with 382 seats, the aircraft will enable the Philippine flag carrier to expand its transpacific network with direct services to major destinations in North America.

This delivery marks the first of nine A350-1000s that Philippine Airlines will receive as part of its fleet expansion program. The new aircraft will join its existing A350-900s already in service to extend routes to the United States.

The addition of the A350-1000 further strengthens the airline's widebody fleet strategy, aimed at increasing long-haul capacity while enhancing the overall travel experience and operational reliability.

