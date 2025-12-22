Airbus Delivers First A350-1000 to Philippine Airlines

Airbus has announced that Philippine Airlines has received its first A350-1000, making it the 10th airline worldwide to operate this aircraft, the largest version of the A350 which "has set new standards for intercontinental travel."

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/22/2025 at 03:02 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Configured in three classes with 382 seats, the aircraft will enable the Philippine flag carrier to expand its transpacific network with direct services to major destinations in North America.



This delivery marks the first of nine A350-1000s that Philippine Airlines will receive as part of its fleet expansion program. The new aircraft will join its existing A350-900s already in service to extend routes to the United States.



The addition of the A350-1000 further strengthens the airline's widebody fleet strategy, aimed at increasing long-haul capacity while enhancing the overall travel experience and operational reliability.



Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.