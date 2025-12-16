Airbus delivers its first H160 to the Gendarmerie

Airbus reports that the first H160 helicopter for the French National Gendarmerie has been handed over to the French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA), with a total of ten H160s ordered in December 2021 by the DGA on behalf of the Ministry of the Interior.



The aircraft manufacturer specifies that this delivery is part of the French National Gendarmerie's helicopter fleet renewal program, which began with the delivery of the first H145 in November.



Complementary in terms of missions and capabilities, these two aircraft also share many features, facilitating maintenance, training, and operational interoperability.



The delivery of the first H160 will kick off the process of standards acceptance, operational integration, and commissioning, which will last until early 2027. The Gendarmerie's H160 will benefit from a support contract managed by Airbus Helicopters.