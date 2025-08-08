On Friday Deutsche Bank raised its target price for Airbus shares from €185 to €186, following what it deemed "reassuring" deliveries in July, while reiterating its "buy" recommendation on the stock.



The analyst pointed out that the aircraft manufacturer delivered 67 aircraft last month, a performance that exceeded expectations, notably thanks to a significant and reassuring recovery in the A320 range, which alone accounted for 54 units.



In terms of orders, only three net orders were recorded in July, the broker said, including a cancellation for an A350-F, which in its view means that the group's order book will need to be monitored closely.



Based on this data, Airbus will have to accelerate its deliveries in the second half of the year in order to be able to achieve its target of 820 aircraft this year, Deutsche argues.