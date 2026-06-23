Airbus Faces Growing Pushback Against Cuts to Remote Work

The aerospace manufacturer is facing mounting labor unrest after announcing tighter rules on in-office presence.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/23/2026 at 05:50 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The CGT Airbus union says a new rally is scheduled for June 25 in Blagnac to protest the reduction of remote work within the group. After an initial demonstration that drew more than 100 employees on June 18 and led to strike action, the union aims to step up the pressure and is calling for an inter-union coalition.



At the center of the dispute is a letter sent on June 9 by Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury to employees, along with a 50% cut in the remote work allowed under the agreement on Quality of Life and Working Conditions (QVCT). The CGT also says instructions have been passed to managers to enforce a return to four days on site starting September 1.



Employees are notably denouncing overcrowded infrastructure, from parking lots to cafeterias, as well as the measure's impact on their personal arrangements. The CGT is calling on employees at Airbus Commercial Aircraft, ATR and Airbus Atlantic in Toulouse to mobilize to preserve two days of remote work per week.



Airbus shares are down 0.7% this morning, with the CAC 40 off 0.9%.