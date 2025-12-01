The turbulence continues for Airbus. Following the recent announcement of a software issue linked to solar radiation affecting some 6,000 aircraft in the A320 family, the aerospace giant is now reportedly grappling with industrial quality problems impacting fuselage panels on several dozen A320 aircraft.

"This problem does not affect aircraft already in service, but it is delaying certain upcoming deliveries, thus slowing the strong acceleration in production," explained Saïma Hussain, an analyst at AlphaValue, this morning, citing "industry sources."

"This delay comes right after the software recall, marking a second blow to investor morale--this time related to manufacturing quality," added the broker, who expects the negative sentiment to persist in the short term, even though the company's fundamentals remain broadly solid.

According to AlphaValue, these developments could also weigh on Airbus's delivery targets.

Shortly after noon, Airbus shares were down more than 8% in Paris.