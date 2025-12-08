Airbus has announced the completion of its transaction with Spirit AeroSystems for the acquisition of industrial assets dedicated to its commercial aircraft programs, a move that expands its workforce by more than 4,000 new employees.

The European aerospace manufacturer is now taking ownership of facilities in Kinston, North Carolina (A350 fuselage sections), Saint-Nazaire, France (A350 fuselage sections), and Casablanca, Morocco (A321 and A220 components).

Additionally, Airbus is acquiring the production of A220 wings and mid-fuselage in Belfast, Northern Ireland, wing components for the A320 and A350 in Prestwick, Scotland, and A220 pylons--a production that will be transferred from Wichita, Kansas, to Saint-Éloi, France.

Airbus will receive compensation totaling $439 million, subject to the usual purchase price adjustments and standard post-closing review, as well as certain amounts to settle debts under existing purchase agreements.