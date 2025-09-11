MBDA, a joint venture between Airbus (37.5%), BAE Systems (37.5%), and Leonardo (25%), announces the launch of AKERON MBT 120, a solution designed to equip battle tanks with a firing range beyond direct sight of 1 to 5 km, at the DSEI UK 2025 exhibition.



Created in response to lessons learned from current global conflicts and to anticipate the future, this "fire-and-forget" solution is compatible with the dimensions of existing 120 mm ammunition used by NATO countries.



This missile is suitable for the most widely used tank guns in the world and can be integrated into the platform without modification, offering a high payload capacity thanks to the use of existing ammunition storage space, MBDA says.



It strengthens its product portfolio in the battlefield domain by complementing infantry/combatant weapon systems, such as the ENFORCER and AKERON MP missiles, as well as anti-tank capabilities such as the Surface Launched BRIMSTONE.