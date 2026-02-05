Airbus has announced that the aeronautical services market in the Asia-Pacific region will reach $138.7 billion by 2044, according to its latest Global Services Forecast. Regional demand is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, fueled by a sharp increase in air traffic and aircraft deliveries.
Over the next 20 years, the region will require 19,560 new passenger aircraft, representing 46% of global demand, while passenger traffic is set to rise by 4.4% per year, compared to 3.6% globally.
Digital and connectivity services, incorporating artificial intelligence and data analytics, are projected to reach $11.2 billion, while training is expected to climb to $7.7 billion as competency-based training and assessment (CBTA) becomes more widespread.
Airbus further estimates that maintenance support will account for $46.4 billion and ground operations for $31 billion, underscoring the central role of Asia-Pacific in the global growth of aeronautical services.
As a reminder and for comparison, Boeing announced at the end of January that it expects an average annual increase of 7% in passenger air traffic in India and South Asia over the next 20 years, driven by the rise of the middle class, economic growth, and investments in airports and connectivity. According to the aircraft manufacturer, this demand for air transport means airlines will need nearly 3,300 new aircraft by 2044, based on the company's Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) projections for South Asia.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
