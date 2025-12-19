Airbus Helicopters delivers its first H160 in Indonesia
Airbus Helicopters has announced the delivery of its first H160 to Derazona Helicopters in Indonesia, marking the entry of this new-generation helicopter into the country, as well as into the broader Southeast Asian energy market.
Published on 12/19/2025 at 08:17 am EST
Ranked among the most technologically advanced helicopters in the world and capable of performing a wide range of missions, the H160 has entered service in numerous countries including China, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.