Airbus Helicopters delivers its first H160 in Indonesia

Airbus Helicopters has announced the delivery of its first H160 to Derazona Helicopters in Indonesia, marking the entry of this new-generation helicopter into the country, as well as into the broader Southeast Asian energy market.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 08:17 am EST

"The multi-mission H160 will strengthen the Indonesian operator's fleet and will be deployed for offshore energy missions as well as for utility and commercial passenger transport," the aerospace manufacturer stated.



Ranked among the most technologically advanced helicopters in the world and capable of performing a wide range of missions, the H160 has entered service in numerous countries including China, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.