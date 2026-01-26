Airbus Helicopters recorded 544 gross orders (536 net orders) in 2025.
These orders came from 205 customers across 50 countries.
In terms of units delivered, Airbus Helicopters captured 51% of the civil and parapublic market, while its military market share rose to 28%.
The year was marked by significant orders, notably from Spain, which placed a historic order for 100 helicopters—including 50 H145Ms, 31 NH90s for the three armed forces, and the first orders for the H175M. Germany continued its modernization by exercising an option for 20 additional H145Ms (bringing the total to 82).
"The outstanding performance of Airbus Helicopters in 2025, marked by an increase in orders of nearly 20% by volume, demonstrates that our modern civil and military ranges precisely meet the operational requirements of today's complex environments," said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.