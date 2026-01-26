Airbus Helicopters Records 544 Orders in 2025

Airbus Helicopters recorded 544 gross orders (536 net orders) in 2025.



These orders came from 205 customers across 50 countries.



In terms of units delivered, Airbus Helicopters captured 51% of the civil and parapublic market, while its military market share rose to 28%.



The year was marked by significant orders, notably from Spain, which placed a historic order for 100 helicopters—including 50 H145Ms, 31 NH90s for the three armed forces, and the first orders for the H175M. Germany continued its modernization by exercising an option for 20 additional H145Ms (bringing the total to 82).



"The outstanding performance of Airbus Helicopters in 2025, marked by an increase in orders of nearly 20% by volume, demonstrates that our modern civil and military ranges precisely meet the operational requirements of today's complex environments," said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.