Airbus Helicopters has announced the signing of a contract with the Kingdom of Morocco for ten H225M helicopters, which will be deployed for combat search and rescue operations within the Royal Moroccan Air Force. These new aircraft will replace the Puma helicopters that have been in service for over 40 years.

Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, emphasized that "the H225M is a benchmark for complex missions in demanding environments."

The helicopters will be equipped with dual hoists, a searchlight, the Safran Euroflir 410 electro-optical system, as well as weapon carriage capabilities and an electronic warfare system.

The contract also includes a comprehensive package of connected services and support. Airbus highlighted its longstanding presence in Morocco and the ongoing development of a regional maintenance and support center for West Africa.