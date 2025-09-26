Airbus Helicopters announces an order for two H225s by the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), intended for search and rescue (SAR) and emergency medical services (EMS). This acquisition strengthens the RTAF's national security and humanitarian support capabilities.



These aircraft will join the existing fleet of H225Ms, delivered since 2015 and used for combat search and rescue, troop transport, and general support missions. The finishing work will be carried out locally by Thai Aviation Industries, in partnership with Airbus.



According to Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul, these new helicopters will strengthen the country's rapid response capability. Olivier Michalon, Executive Vice President of Airbus Helicopters, emphasizes that this order illustrates the RTAF's renewed confidence and confirms the strategic role of the H225.