Airbus Helicopters Strengthens Its Marignane-Vitrolles Site

Airbus Helicopters has announced the start of construction on a new factory at its Marignane-Vitrolles site, as part of a transformation plan aimed at keeping its industrial tools "at the highest standards of competitiveness."

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/06/2026 at 07:15 am EST

This new "NextGen Factory" building, spanning 31,000 m2 and serving as a "showcase for Industry 4.0 and the strictest environmental standards," will bring together machining and special processes activities for rotors and transmissions, which are vital helicopter components.



Innovation in industrial processes, as well as the potential for this progress to benefit suppliers and other industries, led the French government to allocate €25 million to the project under the FRANCE 2030 program.



At the same time, to support this industrial initiative, the creation of the "Helicopter Academy" was announced. Selected under the FRANCE 2030 program with €9.5 million in support, the academy will pool resources for the benefit of the entire sector.



Managed by a consortium of several partners combining their expertise, this cutting-edge center will train engineers and technicians in high-precision machining and agile production careers.