Airbus Helicopters Strengthens Its Marignane-Vitrolles Site
Airbus Helicopters has announced the start of construction on a new factory at its Marignane-Vitrolles site, as part of a transformation plan aimed at keeping its industrial tools "at the highest standards of competitiveness."
This new "NextGen Factory" building, spanning 31,000 m2 and serving as a "showcase for Industry 4.0 and the strictest environmental standards," will bring together machining and special processes activities for rotors and transmissions, which are vital helicopter components.
Innovation in industrial processes, as well as the potential for this progress to benefit suppliers and other industries, led the French government to allocate €25 million to the project under the FRANCE 2030 program.
At the same time, to support this industrial initiative, the creation of the "Helicopter Academy" was announced. Selected under the FRANCE 2030 program with €9.5 million in support, the academy will pool resources for the benefit of the entire sector.
Managed by a consortium of several partners combining their expertise, this cutting-edge center will train engineers and technicians in high-precision machining and agile production careers.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.