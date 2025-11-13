Airbus Helicopters has announced that its upcoming H140 will embody a new generation of aircraft, promising enhanced performance and comfort. According to Christian Wehle, the program's chief engineer, the main priorities focused on increasing cabin space, improving ergonomics, and integrating a five-blade main rotor that boosts both stability and in-flight comfort.

The new T-tail, positioned outside the main rotor flow, delivers up to 80 kg of additional lift without requiring extra engine power. Meanwhile, the optimized Fenestron tail rotor further enhances safety and efficiency at higher altitudes.

These innovations stem directly from the experimental Bluecopter program, whose advances in aerodynamics, noise reduction, and energy efficiency have been incorporated into the H140. For Wehle, this project represents "the pinnacle of a career dedicated to advancing helicopter technology."