Airbus lands its first order for its 'Flexrotor' drone in Canada

This contract marks the introduction of Airbus' unmanned aerial system to the Canadian market and fits into the country's push to strengthen its defense capabilities.

Airbus Helicopters said it has signed with Voyageur Aviation the first Canadian order for the Airbus U030 Flexrotor, a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial system. Signed at the Farnborough International Airshow (United Kingdom), the deal makes Voyageur the first customer and operator of the platform in Canada.



Designed for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions, the Flexrotor offers more than 12 hours of endurance and can be deployed autonomously from land or sea with a reduced logistics footprint. Airbus said the platform is suited to both military missions and parapublic and commercial applications, including monitoring wildfires, infrastructure or Arctic areas.



'By becoming the first operator of the Flexrotor in Canada, Voyageur is well positioned to introduce this new technology and integrate it into the country's operational realities,' said Cory Cousineau, president of Voyageur.



