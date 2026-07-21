Airbus Helicopters said it has signed with Voyageur Aviation the first Canadian order for the Airbus U030 Flexrotor, a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial system. Signed at the Farnborough International Airshow (United Kingdom), the deal makes Voyageur the first customer and operator of the platform in Canada.
Designed for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions, the Flexrotor offers more than 12 hours of endurance and can be deployed autonomously from land or sea with a reduced logistics footprint. Airbus said the platform is suited to both military missions and parapublic and commercial applications, including monitoring wildfires, infrastructure or Arctic areas.
'By becoming the first operator of the Flexrotor in Canada, Voyageur is well positioned to introduce this new technology and integrate it into the country's operational realities,' said Cory Cousineau, president of Voyageur.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (70.1%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (18.2%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.8%), Asia-Pacific (28.0%), North America (17.7%), Middle East (9.0%), Latin America (2.7%), and Other (1.8%).
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