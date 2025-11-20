Airbus has announced the launch of the second phase of its share buyback program, originally unveiled on September 8. The initiative aims to support the future operations of its employee share ownership and stock-based compensation plans.

To recap, the program is being carried out in several phases on the open market, with a completion date set for January 16, 2026, and a maximum of 4,140,000 shares to be repurchased. The first phase, completed on October 31, resulted in the buyback of 2,070,000 shares.

Airbus has appointed an investment firm to oversee the execution of the second phase, which will involve a maximum of 2,070,000 shares. This phase begins on November 20 and will conclude no later than January 16.

The program is being implemented in accordance with the authority granted at the annual general meeting held on April 15, allowing the aerospace manufacturer to repurchase up to 10% of its share capital.