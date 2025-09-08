Airbus announces the launch of a share buyback program to support future employee share ownership and equity compensation plans, subject to market conditions.



The program will be executed on the open market over a period ending January 16, 2026, for up to 4,140,000 shares. The maximum amount in euros will be that required to acquire the target number of shares at fixed prices.



The aircraft manufacturer has appointed an investment company to manage the execution of the first tranche of the program, which will include a maximum of 2,070,000 shares, from September 8 until October 31, 2025, at the latest.