Airbus, Leonardo, and Thales have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to combine their space activities into a new company.



This new European space player aims to unify and strengthen capabilities by combining the three companies' respective satellite and space systems manufacturing and space services businesses.



The merged entity will employ approximately 25,000 people in Europe. It will have annual revenues of around €6.5bn (end of 2024, pro forma) and an order book representing more than three years of sales.



Ownership of the new company will be shared between the parent companies, with Airbus, Leonardo, and Thales holding 35%, 32.5%, and 32.5% of the capital, respectively.



This new company will bring together, build and develop a comprehensive portfolio of complementary technologies and complete solutions, ranging from space infrastructure to services (excluding space launchers).



The new company could be operational in 2027.