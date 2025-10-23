Airbus, Leonardo, and Thales have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to combine their space activities into a new company.
This new European space player aims to unify and strengthen capabilities by combining the three companies' respective satellite and space systems manufacturing and space services businesses.
The merged entity will employ approximately 25,000 people in Europe. It will have annual revenues of around €6.5bn (end of 2024, pro forma) and an order book representing more than three years of sales.
Ownership of the new company will be shared between the parent companies, with Airbus, Leonardo, and Thales holding 35%, 32.5%, and 32.5% of the capital, respectively.
This new company will bring together, build and develop a comprehensive portfolio of complementary technologies and complete solutions, ranging from space infrastructure to services (excluding space launchers).
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
