Airbus logs a new order from British police

The UK National Police Air Service has ordered two new H135 helicopters from Airbus to continue renewing its fleet, under a framework agreement signed in 2025.

Airbus said the National Police Air Service (NPAS), the UK national police air unit, has ordered 2 additional H135 helicopters, taking its fleet renewal program to 9 aircraft. The order falls under the framework agreement signed in 2025 with procurement agency BlueLight Commercial, which names Airbus as NPAS's exclusive helicopter supplier for a period of up to 6 years.



The new aircraft will arrive at Airbus's Oxford site in 2028 to be configured to NPAS requirements. They will be fitted with the Helionix avionics system, designed to improve safety and operational efficiency by reducing pilots' workload.



NPAS currently operates sixteen H135s and four H145s on behalf of the 43 police forces in England and Wales. Airbus also provides maintenance and support for this fleet.



Shortly after 11 a.m., Airbus shares were down about 1% in Paris.

