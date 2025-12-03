Published on 12/03/2025 at 08:17 am EST

Facing a supplier quality issue affecting fuselage panels and disrupting delivery flows for its A320 family, Airbus has announced an update to its commercial aircraft delivery forecast for 2025.

The aircraft manufacturer now targets approximately 790 commercial aircraft deliveries for the current year, down from its previous goal of 820 deliveries.

"The margin for achieving the 820 delivery target in 2025 is becoming narrower," acknowledged Oddo BHF on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the firm reiterated its "outperform" rating and maintained its price target of 236 euros for the stock.

At its current price, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.5x, with a yield below 1.5%.