Airbus lowers its delivery forecast for 2025

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/03/2025 at 02:02 am EST

Following a recent supplier quality issue with fuselage panels affecting the delivery flow of its A320 family, Airbus has announced that it is updating its commercial aircraft delivery forecasts for 2025.



As a result, the European aircraft manufacturer is now targeting only around 790 commercial aircraft deliveries for the current year, compared with a previous target of 820 deliveries.



"The margin for maneuver in meeting the target of 820 deliveries in 2025 is becoming narrower," Oddo BHF acknowledged on Tuesday, while reiterating its "outperform" opinion and its target price of €236 for the stock.



In financial terms, Airbus is maintaining the targets it set in its latest quarterly report, namely adjusted EBIT of around €7 billion and free cash flow before customer financing of around €4.5 billion.