Airbus Defence and Space says it is providing satellite monitoring of deforestation across Barry Callebaut's entire cocoa supply chain using the Starling solution based on space imagery.

This collaboration supports the Swiss chocolate maker's efforts to develop a deforestation-free supply chain and includes a comprehensive risk assessment across its global operations.

"By using Starling, Barry Callebaut gains reliable and up-to-date information to engage its suppliers with the aim of effectively meeting its sustainability commitments," adds the European aircraft manufacturer.

A joint initiative between Airbus and the Earthworm Foundation launched in 2016, the Starling solution is designed to measure environmental impact across supply chains, supporting environmental commitments.