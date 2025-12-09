Airbus Defence and Space says it is providing satellite monitoring of deforestation across Barry Callebaut's entire cocoa supply chain using the Starling solution based on space imagery.
This collaboration supports the Swiss chocolate maker's efforts to develop a deforestation-free supply chain and includes a comprehensive risk assessment across its global operations.
"By using Starling, Barry Callebaut gains reliable and up-to-date information to engage its suppliers with the aim of effectively meeting its sustainability commitments," adds the European aircraft manufacturer.
A joint initiative between Airbus and the Earthworm Foundation launched in 2016, the Starling solution is designed to measure environmental impact across supply chains, supporting environmental commitments.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
