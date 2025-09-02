Airbus delivered around 60 aircraft in August, according to industry sources cited by Reuters, more than in August 2024. However, with 433 aircraft delivered since January, the aircraft manufacturer remains around 3% behind last year's pace.

The target remains ambitious: 820 deliveries in 2025, representing a 7% year-on-year increase. The manufacturer is facing persistent delays in cabin equipment and, above all, engines, notably supplied by CFM (a joint venture between Safran and GE Aerospace) and Pratt & Whitney (RTX Corporation). Analyst Chloé Lemarié (Jefferies) says that the aircraft manufacturer delivered 61 aircraft in August and that the ramp-up will continue, particularly in view of the efforts made by engine manufacturers to deliver more engines.

To stay on track, Airbus will need to deliver an average of 97 aircraft per month between September and December, exceeding its pre-COVID records. This is putting increasing pressure on the assembly line and suppliers. The manufacturer is already assembling aircraft without engines (known as gliders), pending deliveries. It will then take one to two months to complete each aircraft, making September a decisive month, analysts say.

Despite the tensions, Airbus remains the global market leader, ahead of Boeing, which is still recovering. However, observers believe that a total of 790 to 800 deliveries seems more realistic than the official target.