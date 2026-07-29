Airbus said it posted reported net profit of €1.65bn for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, up 126.4% over twelve months and broadly in line with the S&P consensus (€1.67bn).
Reported earnings per share (EPS) came to €2.10, versus €0.93 in the second quarter of 2025, and above the consensus (€2.03).
Revenue rose 27.7% to €20.525bn, driven by a faster pace of commercial aircraft deliveries during the quarter as well as solid performance in the defense and space businesses. The consensus had more modestly targeted €20.08bn.
Meanwhile, reported EBIT came in at €2.521bn (+120.4%), lifted by higher deliveries in commercial aviation and improved profitability at Airbus Defence and Space.
For the full half-year, Airbus' net profit came to €2.24bn (+47.1%) with revenue up 12% to €33.2bn, both in line with the S&P consensus. The group said it delivered 351 aircraft in the first six months of the year, versus 306 in the same period a year earlier.
Finally, free cash flow before customer financing remained negative at -€1.166bn in the first half, versus -€1.610bn a year earlier. The improvement reflects lower cash burn, even as working capital needs remained weighed down by the planned buildup of inventory intended to support the ramp-up in production rates.
'Our priority on consistent execution is paying off, as shown by the strong second-quarter deliveries. That strengthens our confidence in our future performance,' said CEO Guillaume Faury.
The group also reaffirmed its 2026 targets, still aiming for around 870 commercial aircraft deliveries, adjusted EBIT of around €7.5bn and free cash flow before customer financing of around €4.5bn, including the impact of the tariffs currently in force and excluding mergers and acquisitions.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (70.1%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (18.2%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.8%), Asia-Pacific (28.0%), North America (17.7%), Middle East (9.0%), Latin America (2.7%), and Other (1.8%).
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